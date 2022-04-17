Justice Department hindering probe of possible Trump White House crimes

The Justice Department is hindering an investigation by the House oversight committee into the contents of confidential White House records that disgraced former President Donald Trump took to his Florida residence after leaving elected office.

Trump destroyed records that by law should have been preserved during his time as president but DOJ handed a setback to Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform who are investigating the handling of sensitive and even classified information.

“The Oversight Committee is investigating potential violations of the Presidential Records Act (PRA) by former President Donald Trump, including the removal of records from the White House and potential destruction of records,” said Rep. Carolyn Maloney, who leads the committee, in a letter to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “As part of this investigation, the Committee requested documents and information from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), including an inventory of 15 boxes of documents recovered from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence.”

It remains unclear what implications the decision could have for the panel’s probe, which was announced in March.

The Justice Department’s decision is intended to another ongoing criminal investigation.

The National Archives had referred the matter of Trump’s handling of government records to the Justice Department earlier this year because Trump took to his Mar-a-Lago residence 15 boxes containing sensitive and even classified information.

Committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y. accused the Attorney General’s office of “obstructing” her panel’s investigation by preventing the National Archives from sharing information.

The Justice Department has not formally announced its probe into Trump’s handling of the records, but correspondence indicates that investigators are taking steps toward it.

The FBI is examining the potential mishandling of classified information related to the documents in the boxes, but it is unclear what investigators are planning to do about any of Trump’s crimes while in office.

In a letter to the National Archives last month, Maloney requested information the committee needs to determine if Trump violated federal records laws by mishandling classified documents. In response, the general counsel for the archivist wrote on March 28 that “based on our consultation with the Department of Justice, we are unable to provide any comment.”

In her letter to Garland, Maloney said the committee has broad authority to investigate “any matter” at “ any time” under House rules and she set an April 14, 2022, deadline for him to explain whether his agency will fully cooperate with the congressional inquiry.

The former president set in motion plans to use illegal means to stay in power after he lost the election to his Democratic rival, President Joe Biden.

Trump conspired with attorney John Eastman and others to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election, concocted elaborate schemes to claim an unearned victory and then incited a mob of violent terrorists that caused $1.5 million worth of damage to the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

In statements expressly lying about incontrovertible facts and sometimes candidly admitting to crimes related to his efforts to undermine the Constitution of the United States, Trump continues to seek a return to the White House that many fear would mean an end to American democracy but officials at the Department of Justice have failed to get an indictment or take other action to arrest the would-be dictator.

Garland could have used Volume II of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report as the basis for a criminal indictment against Trump on charges of obstruction of justice.

“Our investigation found multiple acts by the President that were capable of exerting undue influence over law enforcement investigations, including the Russian-interference and obstruction investigations,” Mueller wrote. “The incidents were often carried out through one-on-one meetings in which the President sought to use his official power outside of usual channels. These actions ranged from efforts to remove the Special Counsel and to reverse the effect of the Attorney General’s recusal; to the attempted use of official power to limit the scope of the investigation; to direct and indirect contacts with witnesses with the potential to influence their testimony.”

“Consistent with precedent and the Department of Justice’s general approach to interpreting obstruction statutes, we concluded that several statutes could apply here. See 18 U.S.C. §§ 1503, 1505, 1512(b)(3), 1512(c)(2),” wrote Mueller, who was constrained by the policy that forbids prosecution of a sitting president.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation into Trump tax fraud for allegedly inflating property values, lying on business forms, dodging taxes, duping banks, and running his company like a mob seems doomed because Alvin Bragg Jr. won’t sign off on a criminal indictment against the former president.

Bragg’s reticence to file charges against Trump himself prompted the two top prosecutors on the team, Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz, to quit in protest in February, citing their new boss’ reluctance in their letters of resignation.