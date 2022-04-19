PSEG boss Ralph Izzo to retire

PSEG chairman, president and CEO Ralph Izzo announced today that will retire as the company’s top executive effective December 31, 2022.

Izzo has been chairman and chief executive officer of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) since April 2007. He has been the company’s president and a member of the board of directors of PSEG since October 2006.

Previously, Izzo was president and chief operating officer of Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G).

Since joining PSE&G in 1992, Izzo has held several executive positions within PSEG’s family of companies, including PSE&G senior vice president of utility operations; PSE&G vice president of appliance service; PSEG vice president of corporate planning; and PSE&G vice president of electric ventures.

As part of a planned leadership succession process, the PSEG Board of Directors elected Ralph LaRossa, chief operating officer, as president and chief executive officer effective September 1, 2022.

Izzo will serve as executive chair of the board effective September 1 until his retirement. He will continue to lead the board and work closely with LaRossa in support of a smooth succession and continue his keen focus on energy policy matters.

LaRossa will assume his additional responsibilities as chair of the PSEG Board of Directors on January 1, 2023.



“It cannot be overstated how significant an impact Ralph Izzo has had on PSEG over the past 15 years as CEO,” said Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson, PSEG’s retiring lead director. “Ralph is a visionary leader, whose passion for clean energy has been the driving force of his career, shaping PSEG’s purpose, culture and transformation. He is a highly respected and influential clean energy voice here in New Jersey and globally. All of this, coupled with his relentless focus on customers, communities and a commitment to building a strong, diverse talent pipeline have strengthened the company and positioned PSEG well for the future.”



“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as CEO for the last 15 years,” said Izzo. “I started my career with PSEG 30 years ago because I saw the possibilities to shape a future where customers use less energy, the energy they use is cleaner than ever before, and delivered with reliability unsurpassed in our history while adding shareholder value.”

“Our focus as a company has evolved from delivering electricity and gas to enhancing lives and communities,” said Izzo. “As corporate citizens, we have a responsibility and obligation to stand up for the equitable treatment of our employees, our customers, and the many diverse communities we serve. Throughout my career, I have endeavored to put the company, our communities and the planet on a sustainable path. I am proud of the accomplishments our 12,500 strong workforce has made.”



“The board of directors has led a robust leadership succession planning effort and today’s announcement reflects the unanimous support of Ralph LaRossa as the next CEO. We are confident that Ralph will pick up the reins in September and continue to successfully guide the company along the path that he helped Ralph Izzo build,” said Jackson.



Susan Tomasky, designated to succeed Jackson as lead director, said, “Ralph LaRossa’s track record showcases his talent in developing and executing business strategy, identifying and leading the implementation of investment priorities across the enterprise, as well as his deep commitment to employees and workforce development. I look forward to his leadership and continuing to work with him in the future in this new role.”



“For almost 20 years Ralph LaRossa and I have worked side-by-side building out PSEG’s vision,” said Izzo. “With our Powering Progress vision, mission and strategy firmly in place, I am truly excited about the future prospects for PSEG under Ralph LaRossa’s leadership.”



For over three decades, LaRossa’s career at the company has enabled him to hold leadership roles overseeing all of the operating businesses of PSEG including: Public Service Electric & Gas (PSE&G), PSEG Power, PSEG Long Island, and PSEG Services Corp. functions including information technology, and cyber and physical security.

As the president and COO of PSE&G for over a decade, LaRossa’s dedication to employees and customers began with a commitment to improving operating performance in all areas of safety, reliability, and emergency response. LaRossa also spearheaded the development and execution of PSE&G’s landmark clean energy and utility of the future program.

Most recently in his role as COO, he led the company’s business continuity and response to COVID-19 ranging from protecting the health and safety of employees and our customers, to maintaining safe and reliable operations, to achieving financial and operational plans.

Additionally, LaRossa led the recent divestiture of PSEG’s Solar Source and Fossil businesses as well as the development and execution of the offshore wind growth strategy.

“I am honored and humbled by the confidence that the board and Ralph Izzo have placed in me,” stated Ralph LaRossa. “My goal is to carry on the vision and strategy that Ralph Izzo has built with our leadership team. With a focus on developing our workforce of the future, I look forward to powering progress for all of the diverse stakeholders and communities we serve.”

