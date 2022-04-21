Councilwoman launches re-election campaign with bang, bang, bang

Councilwoman-at-Large Denise Wilkerson is launching her re-election campaign with a bang, as in gunfire according to residents of Roselle who observed that a child was shot in the politician’s neighborhood.

When a teen party erupted in violence last weekend, a Linden High School senior was struck by gunfire in the leg when a shooting erupted two doors down from Wilkerson’s residence, at a house with one of the Councilwoman’s signs displayed in front.

Councilwoman-at-Large Denise Wilkerson

Roselle Police are investigating the shooting incident that injured a teenage male at a party on Saturday night at around 10:30 p.m. o n Sheridan Avenue, in the area near Warinaco Park.

According to the preliminary investigation, officials at Trinitas Hospital alerted Elizabeth Police when an unidentified male entered the emergency room suffering bullet wounds.

The victim told police that he was struck by gunfire while he was in the area near the park.

Residents on Thompson Avenue said that a teen house party was occurring when some of the kids engaged in a physical confrontation.

During the fight, gunfire rang out at the residence, according to neighbors. The victim, a senior at Linden High School, was reportedly in serious condition.

Wilkerson identified Victor Flores as the neighbor whose home hosted the party, where teenagers began fighting and were disbursed shortly before the gunshots rang out.

Roselle Police taped off the area and searched for a crime scene and possibly other victims, but no other injuries were reported.

Wilkerson is claiming credit for advancing three years without a municipal tax increase,

The motive for the fight and the shooting is under investigation.

Wilkerson, a Jersey City native won the First Ward City Council seat in 2017, before running for an at-large seat on the governing body. She served briefly as mayor when Christine Danserau resigned but she was passed over for the spot by Asssemblyman Reginald Atkins, the city’s political boss, and Mayor Donald Shaw was selected instead.

Shaw crushed Wilkerson by a margin of more than two to one in the 2020 election for the unexpired term as mayor.

At approximately 10:26 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, Police Units responded to the area of Sheridan Ave and E 7th Ave on a report of shots fired.

A preliminary investigation determined that an 18-year-old male was shot while leaving the area, after a party ended due to a physical confrontation.

The victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to medical treatment.

Roselle Police Department Detective Bureau is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident or suspect(s) is urged to contact Detective Vega 908-259-4038 or LVega@RosellePD.Com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...