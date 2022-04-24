Multiple memorials for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins

Coaches, friends, former teammates and fans gathered to say goodbye to the late Dwayne Haskins during a memorial on Saturday hosted by Haskins’ family at the Christ Church in Rockaway, in his native New Jersey.

Saturday’s ceremony was the second of several that will be held for the Steelers quarterback.

His wife, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, and the Allegheny Center Alliance Church held a “celebration of Dwayne’s life” on Friday and on Sunday, there was a service at his high school in Potomac, Maryland.

Haskins’ parents did not attend his funeral services on Friday, saying “We have never met or spoken to the wife, and we didn’t want our son’s funeral service to be the place we met her for the first time.”

The memories painted a picture of the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback who played in the National Football League for three seasons and was even brighter off the field.

“Every time Dwayne walked in a room, you always felt his positive energy,” said Steven Sims, a Steelers teammate. “Dwayne was filled with love and filled with life. He truly had a heart of gold.”

Haskins died on April 9 after being hit by a truck while walking on a South Florida highway. He was 24.’

His death shocked the NFL community and prompted tributes all over the country, including here in his home state.

Every stop of his football journey was on display during a Saturday memorial that spanned over three hours. Behind the casket were pictures and framed jerseys from his high school, college and professional teams.

About 1,000 mourners packed the Rockaway church and many wore his No. 7 uniform.

ICYMI: Family members spoke at a memorial service for Dwayne Haskins, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback who died in a car accident on April 9. pic.twitter.com/FWyLoggYcd — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 24, 2022

Former OSU coach Urban Meyer and current coach Ryan Day are paying their respects to Haskins. Haskins played at OSU in college. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/0zy6NRsfpr — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) April 22, 2022

Born in Highland Park, New Jersey, Haskins played college football at Ohio State, where he set Big Ten Conference records for single-season passing yards and touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore in 2018. His success earned him the Sammy Baugh Trophy and Kellen Moore Award, along with several conference honors.

Haskins was selected by the Washington Redskins in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but was released after less than two seasons due to inconsistent play and questions over his work ethic. He signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021 and served as a backup until his death the following off-season when he was fatally struck by a vehicle.

NFL QB REMEMBERED: #DwayneHaskins, a quarterback for the Pittsburgh #Steelers and native of Middlesex County, was remembered during a service Saturday in Rockaway Township. – https://t.co/18e5pJkuK3 — News12NJ (@News12NJ) April 23, 2022

Haskins was an an unabashed Christian.

His mentor during high school and college was NFL wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, whom he met through Mohamed Jabbie, one of his best friends and Sanu’s nephew.

A New Jersey native, Haskins grew up a New York Giants fan who went by the nickname Simba, taken from the protagonist of the 1994 film The Lion King.

He used the nickname and the film’s coming-of-age story as motivation and incorporated it into his personal clothing brand, Kingdom of Pride.

He was in Florida to train with several of his Steelers teammates.

💔 911 calls capture panic after #DwayneHaskins, a 24-year-old quarterback for the #Pittsburgh #Steelers died after being struck by a dump truck 💔 Video credit: #TMZ pic.twitter.com/HUQEyYU2z2 — Traci Young Fant (@Fantastik1) April 22, 2022

In a set of harrowing 911 calls released on April 20, his wife told the emergency dispatcher that he was walking to a service station because he had ran out of gasoline for his vehicle and a distraught caller on the scene alerted authorities after seeing Haskins get hit by the truck.

Haskins died around 7 a.m. on April 9, 2022, after being struck by a dump truck while attempting to cross Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on foot.

