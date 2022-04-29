Double shooting in Burlington County killed 23-year-old man, injures woman

A double shooting in Burlington County left one man dead and a woman injured, after two gunmen wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks approached the vehicle and opened fire.

The victims were found in a car around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday along the 200 block of Ivy Road in Edgewater Park Township.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday afternoon identified the male victim as 23-year-old Sameil M. Barrett.

A 21-year-old woman with Barrett was also struck by gunfire. The woman, whose name was not disclosed, was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Authorities ask that anyone with information to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or email tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

According to Edgewater Park Township Police Department Chief Brett Evans, a preliminary investigation revealed that two masked gunmen wearing hooded sweatshirts approached a parked car on Wednesday, and opened fire killing a Willingboro man inside.

Then the shooters fled on foot in opposite directions.

The victims were the only people in the vehicle, the prosecutor’s office said Thursday.

An investigation is underway by the prosecutor’s office and Edgewater Park police. Assistance at the scene was provided by police from Beverly, Burlington City, Riverside and Willingboro, as well as the county Sheriff’s Department.

