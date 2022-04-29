Jersey City conmen tried to trick taxis with totaled Tesla

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said three Jersey City men were arrested in connection with a scheme to defraud Uber and Lyft.

Suarez said Muhammad Khan, 21, Haq Khan, 24, and Yasir Raza, 34, were arrested after attempting to defraud the ridesharing companies.

The three allegedly attempted to collect insurance proceeds for fictitious accidents they claimed to have had in a 2018 Tesla.

However, the Tesla had previously been in an accident and declared a total loss by an insurance company.

Each of the defendants was charged with one count of Insurance Fraud and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Insurance Fraud.

They were arrested without incident and released pending court appearances scheduled for May 5, 2022.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities have asked anyone with information to contact the Insurance Fraud Unit at 201-795-6400 ext. 6634.

