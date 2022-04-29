Madison Cawthorn is a dangerous fool

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) was cited for trying to bring a loaded gun through TSA at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed with Queen City News (QCN).

The exact citation has been classified as a “weapon law violation.”

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the loaded Staccato 9mm handgun was detected around 9 a.m. Tuesday at Checkpoint D inside the CLT Airport.

The cowardly Cawthorn has refused to comment.

This is not the Republican congressman’s first run-in with TSA. On Feb. 13 of last year at Asheville Regional Airport, a loaded 9mm Glock was found inside Cawthorn’s bag going through screening, records showed.

Cawthorn has been in the news multiple times over the course of the past month. He acknowledged wearing women’s lingerie after photos appeared on Politico.

The photos come after Cawthorn took to the House floor to define a woman as having “XX chromosomes, no tallywhacker.”

Cawthorn has also been cited multiple times for various speeding violations. North Carolina Highway Patrol dashcam video released to QCN in April showed a traffic stop involving Cawthorn after he was pulled over in Cleveland County in March and charged with driving with a revoked license.

He has also taken heat after claims that people in Washington, D.C., invited him to an orgy and did cocaine in front of him.

Cawthorn is currently running for reelection in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District, despite effort by some citizens to have him declared ineligible for election based on Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment.

A super PAC tied to Republican Sen. Thom Tillis (N.C.) recently released a new ad attacking Cawthorn.

The ad from Results for NC, which is aligned with Tillis, accuses Cawthorn of lying about fellow Republicans and getting accepted into the U.S. Naval Academy.

