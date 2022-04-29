Police probe Asbury Park shooting

Monmouth County police are searching for the gunman who fired a weapon at an unidentified person in Asbury Park, causing serious injuries overnight.

Police released few details other than that officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of Pine Street shortly before midnight.

When police arrived at the scene, officers found the victim suffering gunshot injuries.

The victim was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment and is expected to recover.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation, and no arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Asbury Park Police Department at 732-774-1300.

