Spring has sprung a few surprises as a Red Flag Warning issued for New Jersey

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a Red Flag Warning for low relative humidity and gusty winds, which will be in effect from 9 a.m. this morning to 10 p.,. Friday evening.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels.

Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website.

The affected area includes Sussex, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon, Somerset, Middlesex, Monmouth, Mercer, Salem, Gloucester, Camden, Burlington, Ocean, Cumberland, Atlantic, and Cape May, counties in New Jersey.

The Pennsylvania counties of Carbon, Monroe, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Delaware, Philadelphia, Chester, Montgomery, and Bucks are also under the Red Flag Warning.

A Freeze Warning has been posted for parts of our region for late tonight into Friday morning. #pawx #njwx #dewx #mdwx pic.twitter.com/DtTFtE7ZfG — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) April 28, 2022

Offshore, a gale warning is issued, meaning that maritime locations are experiencing winds of gale force on the Beaufort scale.

West-central North Atlantic continental shelf and slope waters beyond 20 nm to 250 nm offshore, including south of Georges Bank from 1000 fm to 250 nm offshore are affected.

Seas are given as significant wave height, which is the average height of the highest 1/3 of the waves. Individual waves may be more than twice the significant wave height.

Sub-freezing temperatures are as low as 31 degrees in north-central and northeast Maryland, central, northern, and the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia and the panhandle of West Virginia.

Much of New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania and northern Delaware is subject to a freeze warning.

Remember, No Drones in Fire Zones – If YOU fly, WE can't!



There are serious consequences to flying an unauthorized drone near a wildfire. During a wildfire, our aircraft fly low to the ground, often at the same altitude that a drone would fly. pic.twitter.com/oI6ZrZsrZd — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) April 27, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...