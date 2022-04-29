Trenton firefighter grazed by bullet

Police in Trenton are investigating a shooting incident that injured a firefighter.

The firefighter was wounded around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night after being struck by one of two stray bullets that pierced the back of the firehouse at 460 Calhoun Street in Trenton, where Fire Company 1: Engine 1 is headquartered.

Police say one bullet struck the firefighter, who was in the weight room.

A second bullet went through the wall and into the kitchen, but did not hit anyone.

Trenton Police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office shooting response team are investigating.

The unidentified firefighter was treated for the injury and released back to service.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the firefighter who suffered the graze wound.

Trenton officers searched the area for the shooter, but no arrests were reported.

No other injuries were reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...