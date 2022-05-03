Jamir McNeil, 25 is Trenton’s 10th homicide victim of 2022

A 25-year-old Trenton resident identified as Jamir McNeil was shot and killed in the South Ward on Sunday afternoon, becoming the capital city’s 10th homicide victim of 2022.

Shooters fired multiple rounds of bullets in the vicinity of 158 Randall Avenue just before 1:27 p.m., sending police to the scene to investigate.

According to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, McNeil was one of three men shot around 1:30 p.m.

Police found the gunshot victims in two locations — the 800 block of Beatty Street and the 100 block of Randall Avenue. Those locations are about a block apart.

The triple shooting left McNeil dead and another two men injured, police say.

After he was shot McNeil went inside a corner store, where police officers found him and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. McNeil was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The prosecutor’s office said the two injured individuals found on Randall Avenue were being treated at Fuld Medical Center while officers secured the scene for the investigation.

Officials believe the three men were targeted.

The suspect fled the scene and remained at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...