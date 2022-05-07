No Trump indictment in sight 16 months after the attempted coup d’etat

Friday, May 6, 2022, marks 16 months since the attempted coup d’etat disrupted a joint session of Congress in the process of affirming the presidential election results and caused about $1.5 million worth of damage to the U.S. Capitol building.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, the FBI’s Washington Field Office, and the Department of Justice each continue to investigate the breach of the Capitol, to prosecute those responsible for the attack.

Nearly 800 defendants have been arrested and documents about their individual cases are available on the Capitol Breach Investigation Resource Page at https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/capitol-breach-cases.

About 248 of the terrorists who tried to violently keep former President Donald Trump in power have pleaded guilty to a variety of federal charges, including 211 that admitted to misdemeanors and 37 who pleaded guilty to felonies.

Eight of those who have pleaded guilty to felonies have pleaded to federal charges of assaulting some of the 140 law enforcement officers who were assaulted on Jan. 6 at the Capitol, including 80 U.S. Capitol Police and 60 from the Metropolitan Police Department.

More than 250 defendants have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees, but so far only six have been sentenced to prison terms, the longest of which was up to 63 months, or just over five years.

A recent Washington Post-ABC News poll said a majority of Americans believe former President Donald Trump should be charged with a crime for inciting a mob of his supporters to storm the building immediately before the attack, but Trump has not been charged with any crime even though he was twice impeached and evidence of his obstruction of justice was laid out in the second half of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation appears hopeless, since two prosecutors leading the criminal probe quit, its grand jury expired in April, and a key witness in the probe, Trump’s former personal fixer Michael Cohen, accused New York City prosecutors of a dereliction of duty and said he’s no longer willing to cooperate.

The criminal investigation started by former District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. in 2018, which ran parallel to a tax fraud probe by New York Attorney General Letitia James, was reviewing evidence that the Trump Organization misrepresented the value of its assets and allowed certain executives to scuttle taxes by compensating them with off-the-books perks.

The case has so far produced criminal charges against both the Trump Organization and its longtime Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg.

