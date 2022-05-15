McCormick blames Booker, Menendez for making abortion a political football

Senators Cory Booker and Bob Menendez are playing politics with the right to privacy that protects a woman’s right to choose abortion by refusing to support legislation that would codify the legal principles established by Roe v. Wade, according to Lisa McCormick, one of New Jersey’s most prominent progressive Democrats.

“Instead of protecting a woman’s right to choose, Cory Booker and Bob Menendez are keeping abortion in play as a political football that helps do-nothing politicians raise money from unsuspecting victims of their fraud,” said McCormick, who blamed Booker and Menendez for “the sure-to-fail Women’s Health Protection Act, which was a stunt designed to cheat Americans out of their freedom and their money.”

“Republican Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski introduced legislation in February that would codify the abortion rights established by Roe v. Wade (1973) and affirmed by Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992) after a motion to proceed to the Women’s Health Protection Act failed in February,” said McCormick.

“While that GOP legislation does not provide taxpayer money for abortion or require doctors with religious objections to perform abortions, it does essentially emasculate the ultra-conservative perversion of the Supreme Court that is aimed at depriving women of their right to choose,” said McCormick.

Acknowledging that her view is more absolute than that of middle America, McCormick says that she believes abortion is good for many reasons but individual choice is the primary matter that must be protected.

“I have no objection to covering abortion with Medicaid or when we shift to Medicare for All, and I see no harm in allowing people to buy abortion pills over the counter, but those are not the issues that must be debated at this juncture,” said McCormick. “The reason Booker, Menendez and other establishment Democrats made their bill so extreme is because they want to keep women’s rights in jeopardy.”

“If Democrats in Congress fulfilled their promise and protected the right to choose, then they could not raise millions of dollars off the abortion issue,” said McCormick. “That is why they acted instead to keep the controversy alive by pursuing the sure-to-fail Women’s Health Protection Act, which was a stunt designed to cheat Americans out of their freedom and their money.”

Corporate Democrats up and down the ballot dispatched urgent fundraising appeals asking citizens to finance their failure to protect abortion rights.



They should all be replaced as soon as there is a Democratic primary (but re-elected over any Nazi or Tea Party Taliban) — Lisa McCormick (She's one of Us!) (@LisaMcCormickNJ) May 6, 2022

“Democrats are also hoping that this controversy will hurt Republicans in a year when the president’s party is expected to fare poorly in the midterms,” said McCormick.

People’s opinions on abortion are complicated.

A majority of Americans think abortion should be legal in some or all circumstances but a plurality believes there should be some restrictions.

“People who don’t pay a lot of attention to abortion might become agitated if Roe is overturned,” said McCormick. “They hope people will hear that a right we have taken for granted for nearly 50 years is being taken away, and then they’ll be angry.”

McCormick said Democrats would be better off doing what they promise instead of manipulating people’s emotions.

“If the Senate brought up the legislation that Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski introduced in February, and all the Democrats voted for it, then this problem would be solved,” said McCormick. “No matter what they say, Cory Booker, Bob Menendez and other do-nothing politicians are keeping abortion rights in danger because they value a political football more than they care about women’s lives.”

