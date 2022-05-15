Obituary: Anthony C. Amalfe, former Roselle mayor & county freeholder

A two-term mayor of Roselle and Union County freeholder who also served as chairman of the Union County Democratic Party, Anthony C. Amalfe died on May 10, surrounded by his loving family.

Tony Amalfe was 95. In the photo above, he is shown celebrating his last Christmas surrounded by family at his retirement home in Toms River.

Relatives and friends gathered at the Walter Johnson Funeral Home in Clark, on Friday, May 13 before his funeral on Saturday, which included a Mass at St. Agnes Church followed by entombment in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.

Anthony C. Amalfe

Tony Amalfe was born in Elizabeth NJ in 1927. He was one of three sons of John and Mamie Amalfe, Sicilian-born immigrants who came to the United States in search of a better life.

The Amalfe family opened a one-bay Cities Service gas station and repair shop in 1945, which is now known as Amalfe Brothers Auto Repair of Elizabeth.

Later, Tony, his son and two of his nephews started AB&S Warehouse in Elizabeth, which grew into the East Coast’s largest underbody distributor with over 15 warehouses, while his two brothers operated at the repair shop located at 339 Rahway Avenue in Elizabeth.

Eventually passing down to the founders’ sons and grandsons, the proud family business recently celebrated its 77th anniversary.

Amalfe was elected mayor of Roselle in 1971 and re-elected in 1975, the following year he was elected to the Union County Board of Chosen Freeholders for a single term.

In 1981, Amalfe defeated Dennis Estis as Union County Democratic chairman and remained the party leader until 1989.

He was the founder of the Tony Amalfe Civic Association of Roselle, where a community center was named in his honor to recognize his work in the community.

“Tony had a heart of gold that touched countless numbers of people. He enjoyed crabbing, boating and a good meal,” said his obituary.

Tony is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Jennie (DiBiagio) Amalfe; his devoted son Anthony J. Amalfe and his wife Cindy; his cherished grandchildren, Nicole Lynn Elvina and her husband Kristian, AJ Amalfe and his wife Jessica and Robert Amalfe and his wife Jamie and his great-grandchildren, Julia, Nikolas and Madelyn.

Amalfe was predeceased by his brothers, Sam and John.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...