New Yorker pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges

A New York man admitted transporting multiple items depicting child sexual abuse into New Jersey.

Jesus Modesto Sanchez, 31, of New York, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi to an information charging him with one count of transporting of child pornography.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case and statements made in court, Modesto Sanchez began communicating on a web-based application with an undercover officer, who he believed was a minor, in October 2020.

On Oct. 17, 2020, Modesto Sanchez was arrested after traveling from New York to New Jersey to meet the minor.

Law enforcement subsequently discovered a significant collection of child pornography on Modesto Sanchez’s cellular telephone, including approximately 72 videos and one image depicting the sexual abuse of minors.

The charge of transportation of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and fine of $250,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 20, 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...