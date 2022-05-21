Another Jersey tornado

The National Weather Service determined a brief EF-0 tornado caused minor damage Friday in New Jersey over a nearly mile-long stretch in Monmouth County.

The tornado touched down briefly Friday after reaching estimated winds of 85 mph in Hazlet Township and Aberdeen Township before it moved on an east-northeast track for nearly a mile.

The touchdown occurred just after 5 p.m. as powerful thunderstorms rolled east into the New York City area.

Neighborhood surveys where the tornado briefly touched down found at least six homes with damage to siding, gutters and roof shingles. One of the homes was dealt a structural blow when a tree crashed down on its roof, the NWS said.

The tornado and storm caused damage to trees, utility poles and power lines near Sophia Drive and Line Road.

The storm caused cosmetic damage to at least a dozen homes in a neighborhood between Sophia Drive and Carlow Way, the most extensive damage of the tornado.

Some of the damage included vinyl siding and roof shingles being blown off as well as damage to soffits and gutters.

A tree fell on a home, causing some roof damage. Several other trees were uprooted, and several sections of fence were blown over, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado moved east-northeast, causing some minor damage in residential areas near Park View Drive as well as the intersections of Linda Place, Beers Street and Rutgers Street.

The tornado caused more damage to trees before it dissipated along Bedle Road near Indian Court, the agency said. Straight-line winds knocked over at least four utility poles along Route 35.

