Record-breaking heatwave hits New Jersey as climate change deniers groan

Officials are warning people to stay hydrated as a record-breaking heat wave hits the northeastern part of the country. High temperatures will get into the 90s for most of the area.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the I-95 corridor.

“Temps as of 930 AM are already in the low 80s. Today will be HOT with highs in the low to mid 90s. Protect yourself from the heat while working or playing outside. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade,” the National Weather Service (NWS) for Baltimore and Washington, D.C. tweeted, while the NWS Mount Holly office offered a refresher on heat safety.

It's been a while, so here is a refresher on heat safety tips. Reminder: The inside of cars gets hot quickly, and much more intensely than outside. Never leave kids or pets inside a locked vehicle! https://t.co/Wrnv6lsNEu pic.twitter.com/ErdZ2In5JJ — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) May 19, 2022

“[Weekend Heat] In case you haven’t heard, it will be HOT this weekend. Please take extra caution if you have plans outside today such as wearing loose-fitting light clothing, exercising during the early morning or late evening hours, and staying hydrated! #mawx #riwx #ctwx,” reads another tweet from NWS.

If the heat is not enough to get you down, scientists report that pollen levels have exploded in recent days, afflicting allergy sufferers, but the worst of it may be yet to come.

AccuWeather meteorologist Mark Mancuso said that the heat was intensifying and expanding in the region, saying Saturday was the hottest day of the year for some areas so far.

The northeast is between 20 and 30 degrees hotter than usual for around this time due to humid and hot air being pushed by southerly winds, stemming from pressure off Eastern Seaboard, across the area, CNN reported.

Over the next several days 90-degree weather will be felt by close to 170 million people in the U.S., the network noted.

Numerous daily and possibly monthly high-temperature records will be set today, said the NWS Mount Holly office.

Record highs will be safe on Sunday, although some record high low temperatures may be set.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...