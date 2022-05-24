Trenton shooting leaves one man dead and another hospitalized

An early Sunday morning shooting at 142 West Hanover Street, Trenton in a State of New Jersey parking lot, left one man dead and another hospitalized.

Ali Abdullah, of Trenton, was killed shortly before police responding to Shot Spotter activations around 1 a.m. Sunday, found the 25-year-old gunshot victim lying on the sidewalk.

Abdullah was pronounced dead after he was transported to Capital Health.

Another 30-year-old man, who suffered a gunshot in his shoulder at the scene and was taken to Capital Health in a private vehicle, was admitted to surgery and is now listed in stable condition.

The shooting occurred in the State of New Jersey parking lot located on the side of 142 West Hanover Street, within sight of the State Capitol Building’s golden dome.

Police found numerous shell casings on the sidewalk next to the lot. Two vehicles were parked in the lot, and one had been struck by several bullets.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

