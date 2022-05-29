Gunman killed 21 at Texas school

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers who were all in the same fourth-grade classroom on May 24, 2022.

America has a 26 times higher gun homicide rate than any other industrialized nation.

Jimmy Kimmel has delivered an emotional monologue in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 children and two teachers were shot and killed earlier this week.

“If your solution to children being massacred is armed guards, you haven’t been paying attention to what’s going on,” said a visibly upset Kimmel. “There was an armed guard in Buffalo. There was an armed guard in Parkland. There was an armed guard in Uvalde. They had armed guards. There were police officers armed on the scene. And these murders still happen.”

The shooter, Salvador Ramos, was a student at Uvalde High School who shot and wounded his 66-year-old grandmother before driving to Robb Elementary School, where he executed the assault while wearing body armor and carrying assault rifles.

Police waited for more than an hour to breech the classroom where the assailant was murdering and wounding children, sparking calls for the police chief’s resignation and a federal Department of Justice probe into the failed law enforcement operation.

Governor Greg Abbott, who has urged Texans to buy more guns, said Ramos “horrifically and incomprehensibly” carried out the mass shooting alone before being shot dead by law enforcement officers.

A tweet from 2015 in which Abbott openly mocks Texans for buying fewer guns than the state of California went viral after Tuesday’s school shooting.

Poverty is rife in the small city 80 miles west of San Antonio, where about 29 percent of the population is living below the poverty line, including more than 40 percent of those under age 18 and about a quarter of those age 65 or over.

School shootings are not fucking acts of nature, like hurricanes and tornadoes. They’re man-made acts of inaction, of cowardice, of corruption by all lawmakers who refuse to pass laws PROVEN BY DATA to stop preventable, senseless shootings like in Uvalde.

The mass shooting was the second deadliest school shooting after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, and the deadliest school shooting ever in Texas.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in the small city of 16,000 on Sunday, as immense grief weighed on the residents, families and officials trying to come to terms with another senseless mass shooting in America.

The visit is the second by the president in less than two weeks to the epicenter of a mass shooting to comfort families of victims in private and meet with first responders.

The incident in Texas came 10 days after a mass shooting in New York. On May 17, the Bidens traveled to Buffalo to grieve with the families of 10 Black people killed at a grocery store by a gunman apparently motivated by racist ideologies.

The Bidens visited the memorial site at Robb Elementary School, where the 19 children and two teachers were killed Tuesday.

The Bidens carried a bouquet of white roses, which the first lady laid on the ground near white crosses representing each of the victims. They then linked arms and viewed the flowers and other tributes placed at the memorial.

