24-year-old West Orange man killed in Elizabeth shooting near the Arch

A homicide that took place near the Arch in Elizabeth on Sunday is under investigation, according to Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel.

Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves identified the victim as 24-year-old Lamar Turner of West Orange.

Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca said patrol units responding at about 3:00 a.m. Sunday, to a report of gunshots in the area of the 200 block of North Broad Street found Turner, who sustained a fatal gunshot injury.

A second gunshot victim, a 21-year-old female who sustained non-life threatening injuries, was found nearby on Julian Place and subsequently transported to University Hospital to be treated for her wounds.

The investigation into the shooting is being led by the Union County Homicide Task Force and the Elizabeth Police Department and assisted by members of the Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit and the Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit.

Anyone with information about this matter is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Sergeant Filipe Afonso at (908) 603-7116, Prosecutor’s Office Detective Kenneth Luongo at (908) 347-1935, or Elizabeth Police Department Detective James Szpond at (908) 558-2041.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.uctip.org; submission of tips made in this fashion that result in an indictment and conviction can be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 via the Union County Crime Stoppers.

