New York lawyer charged with child pornography by New Jersey US Attorney

A New York lawyer was charged with the transportation and possession of child pornography.

Androsky Lugo, 52, of Eastchester, NY, is charged by criminal complaint with one count of transportation of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

He is scheduled to make his initial appearance by videoconference this afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Leda Dunn Wettre.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case, and statements made in court, Lugo stored multiple electronic devices with a coworker at the New Jersey office where he worked from August 2019 to September 2021.

Martindale-Hubbell listed an attorney named Androsky Alberto Lugo as an employee at CareOne, a senior health care company, a family-owned and operated business with over 68 care centers located in 9 states.

One of the devices was subsequently discovered to contain a voluminous collection of images and videos depicting child sexual abuse.

The investigation also revealed that Lugo transported child pornography, on a different electronic device, from New York into New Jersey on multiple dates in July 2020.

The charge of possession of child pornography carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and fine of $250,000. The charge of transportation of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and fine of $250,000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...