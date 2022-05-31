State investigating police shooting of Joseph Robertson in Jersey City

The Attorney General’s Office is conducting an investigation of a fatal police- involved shooting that occurred on May 24, 2022 in Jersey City, N.J.

One male civilian, identified as Joseph Robertson, 59, of Jersey City, sustained fatal injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, uniformed officers of the Jersey City Police Department responded to the intersection of Communipaw Avenue and West Side Avenue, Jersey City, N.J. at approximately 11:56 p.m. on May 24 in response to a 911 call of a domestic dispute involving a man with a gun.

During the encounter, Officer Omar Polanco of the Jersey City Police Department discharged his service weapon, fatally wounding Robertson.

Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered first aid to Robertson, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene at 12:19 a.m.

Police recovered a firearm near Robertson’s body.

This investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...