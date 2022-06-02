Five dead, including suspect, after shooting at Oklahoma medical center

A gunman killed at least four people at a hospital in Tulsa on Wednesday before killing himself, police said, as the United States reels from a spate of mass shootings in recent days.

The massacre in Oklahoma is at least the 16th mass shooting in the United States since the mass shooting in Uvalde, Tex., last week that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Tulsa police responded shortly before 5 p.m. local time to calls of a man armed with a rifle at St. Francis Hospital, and heard gunfire as they entered the building, Capt. Richard Meulenberg of the Tulsa Police Department said.

As officers were entering the scene, the gunfire stopped suddenly, and they found the gunman dead, having apparently killed himself moments earlier.

Meulenberg said that the shooting was not “random” or done “indiscriminately,” and that the gunman “had purpose” and “intent” — though he said police were still working out what that intent was.

The shooting was confined to the second floor of the building, he said.

Meulenberg declined to identify the target or victims, citing the need to inform their families first. Authorities identified the gunman as a 35- to 40-year-old who fired both a rifle and a handgun.

Anxious family members gathered at the nearby Memorial High School on Wednesday night, set up as a reunification center as they waited for news of their loved ones.

