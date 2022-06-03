West New York police kill gunman who shot Officer Samuel Molina-Urena

A police officer was shot in West New York, the Hudson County community that is the second-most densely populated municipality in the United States, with almost 53,000 people packed inside a single square mile.

In addition to the police officer who was shot, at least one suspect was killed, according to police radio transmissions and sources with knowledge of the situation.

#BreakingNews: Police respond to a shooting in West New York, NJ pic.twitter.com/L6V1NeZBx3 — HudPost (@hudpost) June 3, 2022

One of several police responding to a report of a domestic violence incident on 59th and Hudson Streets, Officer Samuel Molina-Urena, was reportedly struck by a bullet.

West New York, Secaucus and North Bergen Police Departments were among the law enforcement agencies that responded to the scene, and the suspect who fired a gun was killed by law enforcement.

The officer is in stable condition undergoing treatment at the Jersey City Medical Center.

At least one person was arrested.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office deferred all inquiries to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, which could not be reached for comment.

Spanish is spoken at home by more than half of the residents of West New York, making it one of just 41 New Jersey municipalities where a majority of residents do not speak English as their primary language.

