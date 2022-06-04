American journalist killed by Israel may not ever get real justice

There is a precedent to investigate the death of an American journalist abroad but when it comes to the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh by Israel, a key US ally, the political will for justice and accountability seems lacking.

A shaky video, filmed by Al Jazeera cameraman Majdi Banura, captured the scene when Abu Akleh, a 51-year-old Palestinian-American was killed by a bullet to the head at around 6:30 a.m. on May 11.

A US citizen who was doing her job as a journalist was killed by a single bullet to her neck while wearing her protective helmet and flak jacket clearly marked ‘Press’.

Abu Akleh had been standing with a group of journalists near the entrance of Jenin refugee camp, where they had come to cover an Israeli raid.

While the footage does not show Abu Akleh being shot, eyewitnesses said that they believe Israeli forces on the same street fired deliberately on the reporters in a targeted attack.

All of the journalists were wearing protective blue vests that identified them as members of the news media. ​

After the jarring viral images of the violent attack on mourners at the funeral of the Palestinian-American journalist in Jerusalem, there was no turning a blind eye to what had happened. following her killing by Israeli forces while covering an Israeli military raid in Jenin two days earlier,

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...