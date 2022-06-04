Roselle voters face new hurdles as sly crooked officials protect themselves

Army veteran Eugene Milligan—pictured above—is 78 years old and blind. He uses a wheelchair since losing half his right leg to diabetes and gets dialysis for kidney failure but this will be the first year he has ever missed an opportunity to cast a vote.

Senior Citizens who voted at the Borough Hall in Roselle won’t be able to do that this year. Instead, they will have to go about a mile away rather than the two blocks it used to take to cast their ballots.

Seniors living at the Yvonne Holley Garden Estates building and other residents who previously cast ballots at the Polk School must travel a mile or more to the Harrison Avenue School, where they will now be required to vote.

Mayor Donald Shaw and the Council President Denise Wilkerson are making Yvonne Holley Garden Estates residents travel a mile to vote because their polling location has been moved all the way across town. There are more than 40 registered voters living at the housing complex.

Like the garbage fiasco, this is an example of miscommunication and leaving the people out by these arrogant but some observers believe the confusion is an attempt to suppress voting in order to assist Councilwoman Denise Wilkerson’s re-election effort.

Wilkerson is an ally of absentee Mayor Donald Shaw and the Council President who is waging her fourth campaign in five years, even though she has never been a homeowner who pays property taxes in the borough.

All residents of the First Ward will cast their ballots in the Warinanco Ice Skating Center, a facility deep inside the county-owned park at 1 Park Drive, Roselle NJ 07203.

All residents of the Second Ward will use the Mercer Street entrance to cast their ballots in the Harrison Avenue School, which is located at 310 Harrison Avenue, Roselle, NJ 07203.

All residents of the Third Ward will cast their ballots in the gymnasium of Abraham Clark High School at 122 E 6th Avenue, Roselle, NJ 07203.

Pinewood Hall residents will walk a mile instead of two blocks, if they want to vote for new leadership in the June 7 Democratic primary election.

Residents of Pinewood Hall, the senior low-income housing apartment at 250 W Second Avenue, must make their way to Washington Elementary School, 501 Washington Avenue, which is about a mile away.

Those senior citizens previously voted at Borough Hall, which is about two blocks from their home.

All residents of the Fourth Ward will cast their ballots in the gymnasium of Washington Elementary School at 501 Washington Ave, Roselle, NJ 07203.

All residents of the Fifth Ward will cast their ballots in the Amalfe Community Center at 1268 Shaffer Avenue, Roselle, NJ 07203.

“These politicians in Roselle never cease to amaze me!,” said Sylvia Turnage, who explained that they “completely ignored our Roselle Seniors the entire time during Covid. Now, it’s Election time and you show up at their building with frozen TV Dinners and at home Covid tests??”

Some streets are lined with piles of garbage now that the community only gets a once-a-week pick-up, which was rolled out in spectacular chaos and confusion amid an insensitive and uncaring municipal administration headed by a Mayor who no longer lives in town.

Meanwhile, the Roselle Police Department launched a Click It or Ticket campaign, issuing tickets to anyone caught not wearing a seat belt while in a motor vehicle from May 23 through June 5, 2022, a period that coincides with early voting.

The response among the public has been profound.

“Voters all across Roselle need to read and see while on the go that there is a Democratic primary election happening on June 7th and that the early voting period runs from June 3rd-June 5th,” said a visibly angry Democrat. “You have a choice to make on June 7th between more of the same failed leadership that has raised taxes, bungled the new trash collection system, failed to make our community safe and Democrats for Change who will protect our civil rights, stop crime, reduce taxes and listen to the people who live here instead of outsiders that profit at our expense.”

Brandis Puryear and Travis Amaker are waging a grassroots people-powered campaign that has connected the candidates to the community with door-to-door canvassing, block parties, and ethnic outreach events but in a low-turnout year like this, the Democrats for Change contenders face a major hurdle to overcome voter suppression efforts like those at play in Roselle.

