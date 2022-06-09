After 11 months of investigation—interviews, records requests, subpoenas, and endless controversy—the House committee investigating Donald Trump’s attempted coup d’etat on January 6 is ready to reveal its findings in six hearings over the next two weeks.

Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) and Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) said the first hearing will be televised tonight at 8 p.m. and you can watch it here on NJTODAY:

The second will be held Monday, June 13th, at 10 a.m. There is also a hearing Wednesday, June 15th at 10 a.m., and there could be even more that week.

The committee hasn’t announced a formal schedule for the rest, but there could be as many as eight in total through June, with a final hearing in September — right before the November midterm elections.

The committee usually live-streams its hearings, and most major TV news stations will be airing at least Thursday’s hours-long hearings in full: ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC and CNN plan to.

Fox News, the cable news network established to distract Americans from issues that are politically detrimental to Republicans, will not broadcast the hearings, saying it will continue with its regular, primetime coverage in an effort to distract viewers from Donald Trump’s attempted coup d’etat.

Representatives Kevin McCarthy, Scott Perry, Jim Jordan, Andy Biggs, and Mo Brooks have been subpoenaed for deposition testimony as part of the committee’s investigation into the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol and its causes.

In a landmark ruling rejecting a Republican National Committee lawsuit, U.S. District Court Judge Tim Kelly resoundingly supported the Jan. 6 select committee’s effort to obtain internal RNC data about efforts to fundraise off claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Kelly, a Trump appointee and longtime member of the Federalist Society, rejected in his decision the arguments of Minority Leader McCarthy and other GOP leaders who have repeatedly and falsely claimed the committee lacks a legitimate legislative purpose.

President Donald Trump — back in the final days of his presidency — didn’t exactly make a secret of his effort to overturn the election he’d just lost and so it’s very easy to get tired of thinking about it, now that he’s out of office and his official powers have been clipped.

