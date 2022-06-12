Plainfield man sentenced to 12 years for illegal gun, oxycodone & cocaine

A Union County, New Jersey, man who was previously convicted of several felonies was sentenced to 144 months in prison for possessing and intending to distribute cocaine and oxycodone and for illegally possessing a handgun in furtherance of his drug distribution.

Arthur Forman, 39, of Plainfield, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden to a superseding information charging him with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and oxycodone, possession of a firearm in the course of committing that narcotics offense, and being a previously convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Judge Hayden imposed the sentence on June 9, 2022, in Newark federal court.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case and statements made in court, Forman resisted arrest by choking a Plainfield detective during an encounter with the Plainfield Police Department on Oct. 13, 2017.

While trying to evade capture, Forman transferred a bag containing the cocaine and firearm to a family member, who attempted to dispose of the bag and its contents by throwing it out a window.

During a subsequent search of Forman’s bedroom, Plainfield police officers found numerous oxycodone pills and paraphernalia used to grind pills and package drugs for sale.

Forman was previously convicted of multiple felonies under New Jersey state law, including a 2016 conviction in Union County, New Jersey for resisting arrest and eluding the police.

