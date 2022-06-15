Burlington County School closed after hours-long standoff & shooting

A fatal shooting early Tuesday morning in Burlington County led to an hours-long standoff and a nearby school to be closed for the day, before a suspect was taking into custody and five hostages were reportedly released unharmed.

A man was shot dead around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday at the home in Beverly City, a city on the Delaware River with diverse racial makeup with a population of about 2,500.

The fatal shooting led to an hours-long standoff inside the residence on Bentley Avenue and Cherry Street, a typically quiet neighborhood across from the community’s elementary school.

Burlington County Acting Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said the woman and four children were released from the home unharmed after the suspect surrendered around 8:30 a.m.

Beverly City Public Safety Director Rich Wolbert said SWAT units and police personnel surrounded the home, which is across the street from Beverly City School, which includes grade levels Pre-K through 7th grade.

Due to the police activity, the district announced it would remain closed Tuesday.

“Thank you in advance for your understanding during this emergent situation,” the school district said. “But please understand that your child’s safety and the safety of our staff is our priority and we would not make this hard decision if we did not feel it absolutely necessary.”

“When I woke up, I looked out my bedroom window and saw the SWAT trucks right here on the street like what’s going on? It’s very surprising to see it. It’s scary,” neighbor Dawn Forvour told WPVI-TV news.

