Roselle teacher charged with child pornography

A retired middle school teacher was arrested for receipt and distribution of child pornography.

Robert H. Conrad, 73, of Roselle, New Jersey, is charged by complaint with one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography.

Conrad appeared by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Edward S. Kiel and was released on $100,000 unsecured bond, with home detention and electronic monitoring.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and statements made in court, Conrad allegedly engaged an undercover agent in an ongoing sexually graphic conversation on a web-based social media application from March 2018 to June 2018.

In a chatroom, Conrad publicly posted multiple videos depicting the sexual abuse of children and sent similar videos to the undercover agent directly.

The complaint also alleges that law enforcement discovered numerous videos of child pornography on Conrad’s electronic devices when he was arrested at his home.

The charges of distribution and receipt of child pornography each carry a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine.

Sellinger credited the special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, New Jersey Division, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jason J. Molina; postal inspectors with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Newark, under the direction of Postal Inspector in Charge Damon Wood, Philadelphia Division; and the Roselle Police Department, under the direction of Chief Brian K. Barnes, with the investigation leading to the charges.

