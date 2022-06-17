Grandmother sentenced to prison for bilking Social Security and Medicare

Martha Aguilar, formerly of Middletown, New Jersey, was sentenced to 28 months in prison for defrauding the government of hundreds of thousands of dollars in Social Security and Medicare benefits.

Martha Aguilar

Aguilar, 60, previously pleaded guilty before Chief U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson in Trenton federal court to Count Three of a superseding indictment charging her with Social Security Fraud.

Wolfson imposed the sentence by videoconference on June 15, 2022.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case, and statements made in court, Aguilar collected $136,879 in Social Security benefits and $644,605 in Medicare benefits that she was not entitled to receive from November 2004 to September 2016.

Aguilar indicated on forms to the Social Security Administration (SSA) that she was completely disabled and unable to work, while she continued to be employed as a paralegal.

Aguilar also fraudulently applied for and received temporary disability from the state of New Jersey totaling $13,622, and unemployment benefits from the state of New Jersey totaling $103,738, which she concealed from the SSA.

In all, Aguilar fraudulently failed to report to SSA $488,870 in benefits and income.

In addition to the prison term, Wolfson sentenced Aguilar to two years of supervised release and ordered restitution of $781,484.

Currently residing in Hanahan, South Carolina, Aguilar also lived in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

