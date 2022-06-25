Newark man sentenced to 5 years for drug conspiracy & firearm possession

An Essex County, New Jersey, man was sentenced this week to 60 months in prison for his role in a fentanyl conspiracy, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Jaqua Clayton aka Quay

Jaqua Clayton, aka “Quay,” 23, of Newark, previously pleaded guilty via videoconference before U.S. district Judge Madeline Cox Arleo to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Judge Arleo imposed the sentence today in Newark federal court.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case and statements made in court, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Clayton’s residence and recovered a loaded .40 caliber Taurus semi-automatic handgun loaded with 10 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition, and approximately $51,000 in cash on March 26, 2021.

Clayton admitted that he had agreed with another individual to keep his narcotics supply inside of the other person’s apartment to avoid detection from law enforcement.

Law enforcement officers obtained and executed a search warrant for that individual’s apartment in March 2021 and a search revealed 2,116 glassine envelopes of fentanyl, as well as five plastic bags of unpackaged fentanyl, the total aggregate weight of which exceeded 400 grams.

During the search, Clayton arrived and approached the entrance of the apartment. When he observed law enforcement, he fled from the area. Clayton has a prior felony conviction.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Arleo sentenced Clayton to three years of supervised release.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...