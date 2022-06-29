Evidence shows Trump is responsible but most Republicans refuse to see it

With the House select committee exposing details behind the terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, by a margin of 64 to 30 percent, Americans say that an attempted coup d’etat was planned rather than a spontaneous insurrection, according to a Quinnipiac University national poll of adults released recently.

Democrats say 84 – 13 percent and independents say 61 – 30 percent that the attack was planned. Republicans are divided, with 49 percent saying it was planned and 46 percent saying it was spontaneous.

A majority of Americans (58 percent) say they are following news about the work of the January 6 congressional committee very closely (26 percent) or somewhat closely (32 percent) and 41 percent say they are following news about the work of the committee not so closely (17 percent) or not closely at all (24 percent).

Americans are split about whether or not they think former President Donald Trump committed a crime with his efforts to change the results of the 2020 presidential election, with 46 percent saying he did commit a crime and 47 percent saying he did not commit a crime.

Those results are essentially unchanged from an April 6, 2022 Quinnipiac University poll.

Nearly 6 in 10 Americans think former Trump bears a lot (41 percent) or some (18 percent) of the responsibility for the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, while 39 percent say he bears not much of the responsibility (14 percent) or none at all (25 percent).

Those results are also mostly unchanged from a January 12, 2022 Quinnipiac University poll.

Among Republicans, 69 percent say Trump bears not much of the responsibility (25 percent) or none at all (44 percent). Among Democrats, 92 percent say Trump bears a lot (77 percent) or some (15 percent) of the responsibility.

Americans were asked whether they are more or less likely to vote for a political candidate for office who says they believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.

Fifteen percent say they are more likely to vote for that candidate, while 45 percent say they are less likely to vote for that candidate and 35 percent say it makes no difference.

Thirty-five percent of Republicans say they are more likely to vote for a candidate who repeats Trump’s unfounded lies, while 17 percent say they are less likely to vote for that candidate and 44 percent say it makes no difference.

Trump’s own daughter, as well as his former Attorney General and Republican vote-counters in states around the nation all uniformly reject any claim that the 2020 presidential election was markedly different from any other but still, GOP voters hold opinions that simply make no logical sense.

