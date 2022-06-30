Dîner en Blanc takes New Jersey

Atlantic City became the latest metropolis to participate in Dîner en Blanc, a worldwide event spanning six continents in which people have a meal dressed in white in a temporary dining setup in a public space.

Diners were required to provide their own food, tables, chairs and tablecloths but about 2500 people participated in the June 25 event.

Only a select number of participants who have previously signed up are made privy to the location the day of the dinner, and generally converge in an iconic urban location.

A multitude of images are posted on social media from Atlantic City’s inaugural Dîner en Blanc event

“At the last minute, the secret location is revealed to thousands of friends who have all been patiently waiting to learn where Dîner en Blanc will take place,” explains a website associated with the event. “Thousands of people, dressed all in white, and conducting themselves with the greatest decorum, elegance, and etiquette, all meet for a mass ‘chic picnic’ in a public space.”

Le Dîner en Blanc recalls the elegance and glamor of high French society, and guests engage one another, knowing that they are taking part in a truly magical event.

“I would like to thank the International Committee and the local organizers who made Diner en Blanc – Atlantic City what it was and our special events team, especially Ernest Coursey and Jazmyn Rivera,” said Mayor Marty Small. “What a night Atlantic City, we showed the world that we can compete with anyone!”

“I had the opportunity to celebrate Dinner en Blanc in Atlantic City with my closest friends,” said Brandis Puryear, of Roselle. “It was such an amazing experience to join with different races and cultures for a positive experience. We had an amazing time. Seeing everyone light up their sparklers in unison was a wonderful site to see.”

Dîner en Blanc is French for “Dinner in White” and the concept began in Paris in 1988, when François Pasquier invited a group of friends to an elegant outdoor dinner at the Bois de Boulogne, asking them to dress in white so they could find each other.

The event’s presence has grown to over 85 cities, with almost 17,000 people gathering for the 30th-anniversary event in Paris.

Jersey City will become the second Garden State host when its first Le Dîner en Blanc is held in 2022, but the date and location remain secrets that will not be revealed until later.

