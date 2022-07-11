Cumberland County methamphetamine dealer sent to prison for 12½ years

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said that a Cumberland County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 151 months for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Joan Benitez, 41, of Millville, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Judge Kugler imposed the sentence today in Camden federal court.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

From Jan. 22, 2020, to Sept. 9, 2020, Benitez sold crystalized methamphetamine, also called “ice,” on behalf of a conspiracy to distribute those drugs. Benitez distributed 1.57 kilograms of methamphetamine.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Kugler sentenced Benitez to five years of supervised release.

