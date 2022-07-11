Linden resident charged in NYC recording studio double homicide

Manhattan detectives booked a New Jersey man for his alleged role in a Midtown recording studio shooting that left two men dead. A 24-year-old New Jersey man has been arrested on a charge of murder in a baffling double homicide at a Hell’s Kitchen recording studio earlier this year, authorities say.

Kabal Reyes, 24, of Linden, NJ allegedly joined three other accomplices to perform the brutal murder in what appeared to be an attempt to settle an ongoing dispute, according to law enforcement sources. Reyes was arrested and charged with murder Monday.

Police said 34-year-old Kamir King, of Manhattan, was fatally shot in the head outside a three-story walk-up in Manhattan that houses a makeshift recording studio at 350 West 37th St. around 12:13 a.m. on May 5.

The NYPD released photos of four men wanted for questioning in connection with the two shooting deaths

A gun was recovered from outside the West 37th Street building, near the first victim, while the 34-year-old victim — the one with the bullet to the head — was found on the third floor

However, one alleged member of Reyes’ group, 24-year-old Devon Dillahunt, of Roselle, NJ, was also found dead outside of the building with a bullet wound to the torso.

A firearm was discovered beneath his lifeless body.

King, who was known as the rapper Haarlem Star, is believed to be the intended target of the shooting.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) released photos of four suspects wanted in connection with the two shooting deaths on May 7, 2022. Reyes is the first of them to be arrested.

Reyes was apprehended on July 11 in New Jersey by the Regional Fugitive Task Force and transported back to New York for processing.

Reyes remained silent as he was led away in cuffs from the Midtown South Precinct during the afternoon.

Police gave no details on what led authorities to Reyes or a motive for the shooting.

Reyes has been charged with murder. Police are continuing to search for the two remaining suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the homicides can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA).

You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

