Parkway crash killed two people and seriously injured one other

Two people were killed and a third person was seriously injured on Sunday, in a motor vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway.

New Jersey State Police Troopers headed to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the Garden State Parkway near Aberdeen Township around 7:15 p.m. One of the vehicles appears to have overturned in the accident while the other looked mangled on the side of the road following the smash-up.

BREAKING: More from the fatal accident scene on the GSP. https://t.co/Ec2qZA7Fc0 pic.twitter.com/fGCzG56RKC — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) July 11, 2022

The local southbound lanes of the Parkway near mile marker 119.6, in Aberdeen, were closed for the investigation.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear. Police have not yet released any identifying information about the victims.

BREAKING UPDATE: Two confirmed fatalities, and one serious injury, NJSP says. https://t.co/jKTwF1DIgm pic.twitter.com/vHKHu1fajD — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) July 11, 2022

At least one of the victims was transported to a hospital in an Agusta AW-139 medevac-equipped helicopter piloted by the New Jersey State Police Aviation Unit.

