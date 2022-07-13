U.S. hosting international soccer championship for military women

The U.S. is hosting an international soccer championship for military women — the World Military Women’s Football Championship — beginning today in Spokane, Washington.

The International Military Sports Council, or CISM (Conseil International du Sport Militaire) is sponsoring the event, which runs through July 22 and is hosted by nearby Fairchild Air Force Base.

Ten countries are participating in the championship games, the 13th such event.

The passion and energy in the U.S. team is incredible, Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Scotti Culton, defender No. 7, said.

“It’s a one team, one fight mentality,” she said, adding that the U.S. team has been practicing from early in the morning to late at night.

“We hype each other up every day even though our muscles are aching,” she said.

Army 1st Lt. Nikiay Comer, forward No. 2, said everyone is focused on the team from Belgium in this afternoon’s game.

“They’re a strong team with good talent, but so are we,” she said.

The series started with July 11 matches featuring U.S. vs. Belgium and Germany vs. Ireland, followed by July 12 matches featuring South Korea vs. Canada and Netherlands vs. France.

Army 1st Lt. Haley Roberson netted a 3-goal hat trick while Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Scotti Culton tallied 4 assists and 1 goal, as the U.S. Armed Forces women’s soccer team routed Belgium 10-0 in the opener for both teams at the CISM Women’s Soccer World Championships.

Team Germany defeated Ireland 3-0 in match-two on the first day of the 11-day tournament.

Team Korea defeated Canada 6-0 in Spokane, Washington, July 12, 2022, the second day of the 11-day tournament.

From here, the schedule is:

July 13: Belgium vs. Germany and Cameroon vs. U.S.

July 14: Canada vs. Netherlands and Mali vs. South Korea.

July 15: Ireland vs. Cameroon and Germany vs. U.S.

July 16: France vs. Mali and Netherlands vs. South Korea.

July 17: Cameroon vs. Germany and Ireland vs. Belgium.

July 18: Mali vs. Netherlands and France vs. Canada.

July 19: U.S. vs. Ireland and Belgium vs. Cameroon.

July 20: South Korea vs. France and Canada vs. Mali.

July 22: Final medal matches, resulting in gold, silver and bronze. If teams are tied, a winner will be produced by holding a penalty shoot-out.

The U.S. team is called the U.S. Armed Forces Women’s Soccer Team.

Each year, CISM sponsors world military championships in 26 sports on international and regional levels.

Other CISM sporting events are aeronautical pentathlon, archery, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, climbing, cycling, equestrian, fencing, football, golf, judo, military pentathlon, modern pentathlon, naval pentathlon, orienteering, parachuting, sailing, shooting, skiing, swimming and lifesaving, taekwondo, track and field, triathlon, volleyball, and wrestling.

CISM also hosts the Military World Summer and Winter Games every four years.

CISM’s mission is to endorse friendship among armed forces personnel from all nations through sports activities, thus enabling their physical training, military readiness, and education for them.

The organization aims to enhance mutual respect and solidarity and promote peace.

