Driver killed after Jeep smashes into row of stores in Union Township

A motorist is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Union at 3:12 a.m. Wednesday, in the 1500 block of Morris Avenue in Union.

The driver, identified as 72-year-old Theodore Hagg, of Elizabeth, was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2015 Jeep Wrangler jumped the curb and crashed into several signs, posts and fixtures in front of a row of stores.

Theodore Hagg, of Elizabeth, was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2015 Jeep Wrangler crashed on Morris Avenue.

Morris Avenue was shut down in both directions for about five hours just east of the Garden State Parkway and Route 22 as police investigated.

Police say no one else was in the Jeep at the time of the crash, and there were no other injuries, but they remained uncertain about what led to the crash.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...