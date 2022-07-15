Sniveling seditionists waste tears on Judge who saw video of their crimes

Two New York men are the latest Trump-loving terrorists sentenced for their role in the attempted coup d’etat at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

In April, James Mault and Cody Mattice both pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal officer or employee in exchange for dismissal of more severe charges related to their subversion of the constitution and incitement of insurrection.

Mault and Mattice both cried in court as they were sentenced for their role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Footage filmed by Capitol rioter Cody Mattice on Jan. 6 helped prove their guilt of crimes committed during the failed coup d’etat.

In the plea agreement, their case was prevented from going to trial, and sentencing was limited to between 37 and 46 months in prison.

The two were delivered the same sentencing of 44 months of incarceration, with 36 months of supervision following their respective releases. In addition, the two were both ordered to pay “special assessment” fines of $100 each, and $2000 each in restitutions to the architects of the Capitol.

Before the decision was made, prosecutors argued for Mault and Mattice to receive a sentence on the higher end of possible punishments based on their actions, in comparison to other rioters.

According to Chief Judge Beryl Howell, who delivered the sentencing, the defendants were at the front of the line during the attacks, and among the first to enter the White House, “directly participating in violence.”

Howell told the violent provocateurs, “they were not patriots on Jan. 6, and no one who broke the police lines and stopped the democratic process was a patriot that day.”

Howell, the Chief Judge of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, read from many of the messages, using the same profanity the men had.

As the riots continued and moved throughout the location, the judge said the two bodysurfed at one point over the crowd to maintain their positions at the front. For over an hour, the two continued to be active participants at the very front lines, the judge said.

According to court documents, Mault and Mattice began planning their trip from New York to the Capitol on January 2, 2021, purchasing weapons and other devices that were described in text messages as being capable of use to repel crowds.

On Jan. 3, Mault texted Mattice to say that he had bought Mattice pepper spray and a baton.

Mattice then said he had a high-powered fire extinguisher that they could keep in their vehicle to repel crowds, if necessary.

On Jan. 5, Mault texted Mattice and several others, suggesting that the others bring batons, pepper spray, helmets, eye protection and “asskicking boots.”

Before marching to the Capitol on Jan. 6, Mattice recorded himself blocks away, saying, “It’s about to be nuts.” According to court documents, both men arrived on the Capitol grounds and joined others in advancing to the police perimeter at the West Plaza.

Shortly before the police line was breached, Mault attempted to convince officers to stand down and join with the mob.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Mattice pulled down a segment of the metal barricades that stood in front of a police line. He quickly grabbed it with both hands, pulling it away from officers and onto the ground.

A short time later, rioters overwhelmed the police line, forcing officers to retreat up a central staircase to the Lower West Terrace. Mattice and Mault were part of the group that assaulted the police line. They stood at or near the front of the group, pushing forward against the officers, who attempted to keep the rioters from advancing.

They are among more than 260 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement during the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

