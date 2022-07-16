No criminal charges for Bordentown police officer in fatal stolen car chase

A state grand jury has voted not to file any criminal charges at the conclusion of its deliberations regarding the death of Keron Roundtree, 23, of Trenton, New Jersey, who was injured in a crash as he accelerated away from Bordentown Township Police Officer Keith Alexander after an attempted traffic stop on October 27, 2020.

Roundtree succumbed to those injuries on November 17, 2020, at which time the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office transferred the investigation to the Attorney General’s Office, as required by law.

Bordentown Township Police Officer Keith Alexander and K-9 officer Remi.

The fatal police encounter was investigated by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) and presented to the grand jury.

The investigation included interviews of witnesses, collection of forensic evidence, review of video footage and autopsy results from the medical examiner.

After hearing testimony and evidence from the investigation, the grand jury concluded its deliberations on July 11, and voted “no bill,” meaning that no criminal charges will be filed against the officer involved in the fatal encounter.

According to the investigation, on the night of October 27, 2020, Alexander was on patrol on Route 206 Southbound in Bordentown in a marked police vehicle when he saw a Nissan Maxima traveling southbound in the left lane brake abruptly.

The car, which was driven by Roundtree, resumed traveling southbound. While stopped at a traffic light, Alexander observed the Maxima’s temporary Pennsylvania license plate and suspected it was fictitious.

Alexander then followed Roundtree and saw him commit several motor vehicle infractions, including an illegal U-turn.

At approximately 8:51 p.m., about two minutes after he began following the Maxima, Alexander activated his overhead lights and siren to make a motor vehicle stop.

At that point, Roundtree failed to obey a stop sign and sped off down Route 206 South, traveling at speeds that reached in excess of 100 mph.

Approximately one minute later, and without coming into contact with another car, Roundtree drove onto the shoulder of the highway to maneuver around other cars, swerved back onto the road, lost control of the car, and crashed into the woods by the side of Route 206.

The car traveled into and out of the woods, coming to rest on the right shoulder of Route 206 Southbound.

Alexander exited his vehicle and located the Maxima, which was heavily damaged.

Both Roundtree and an adult male passenger were stuck inside.

Two bystanders assisted the officer in removing and rendering aid to both crash victims.

Once ambulances arrived, the occupants of the Maxima were transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton. Roundtree remained in the hospital until life support was removed on November 17, 2020, when he was pronounced deceased.

The passenger was admitted for treatment and released about one week later.

The investigation later revealed that the Maxima had been stolen from an apartment complex in Philadelphia, and the temporary license plate on the car had been forged.

