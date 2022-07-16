Smithsonian will host K–12 Science Education Action Planning Institute

The Smithsonian Science Education Center will host its third annual K–12 Science Education Action Planning Institute to bring together educators around the world to explore how innovation, inclusion and sustainability are shaping STEM education in 2022 and beyond.

This year’s free virtual institute will be held July 25–27 and brings together subject-matter experts, formal and non-formal educators, school administrators and educational researchers to explore timely issues within K–12 STEM education.

“By working with subject-matter experts, researchers and educators from around the world to explore how innovation, inclusion and sustainability influence the K–12 STEM education landscape, we can develop strategies to meet the needs of all students,” said Carol O’Donnell, director of the Smithsonian Science Education Center.

“Participants of the K–12 Science Education Action Planning Institute will develop their own action plans during the institute to address these timely themes within their schools, and, through virtual networking, educators can work together to create transformative futures in K–12 STEM education,” said O’Donnell.

Participants in the three-day institute will engage in more than 18 sessions focusing on innovation, sustainability and DEAI (diversity, equity, accessibility and inclusion) in K–12 STEM education.

Sessions will feature data equity with experts from Johns Hopkins University, discuss diversity in STEM with researchers from the Pew Research Center, explore justice and sustainability in Smithsonian Science for Global Goals guides with Smithsonian Science Education Center curriculum developers, put the “A” in STEAM by making STEM accessible to all with policy and cultural experts from the Education Commission of the States and the Smithsonian, and more.

Presenters will lead sessions in each of these areas to explore actionable approaches, backed by research and best practices in science, engineering and sustainability education. After diving into each of these topics, participants will follow the Smithsonian’s action planning process and build out a plan to take action in their own context on these topics.

Registration and session information for the Smithsonian’s K–12 Science Education Action Planning Institute are available.

Participants will be eligible for up to 15 professional development credit hours based on the sessions of the institute they attend and record and upon successful completion of an Action Plan.

