Chemical spill snarls I-80 traffic

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials expected intermittent single lane closures on I-80 this week but officials there were caught by surprise from a hazardous material spill on the westbound lanes east of Exit 12 – CR 521/Hope-Blairstown Road in Hope Township.

The hazmat spill has added to normal Monday morning commuting delays on the interstate roadway.

Closures on I-80 eastbound and westbound near the S-curve were planned to continue this week. Every day through Friday, July 22 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., NJDOT intended to close one lane on I-80 eastbound just before the S-curve near mile post 0.8 through mile post 1. 4. One lane was to remain open.

In addition, I-80 westbound is scheduled to have a single lane closed on Monday, July 18, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the same area.

The closures are necessary to continue field investigations as part of the Preliminary Engineering phase for an upcoming retaining wall project.

Motorists were advised to slow down and use caution when driving through the work zone.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website http://www.511nj.org for construction updates and real-time travel information and follow @NewJerseyDOT on Twitter and the agency’s Facebook page.

