Basic military training is anything but easy at the U.S. Air Force Academy

Posted byatomtabloidPosted inNews you should know

U.S. Air Force Academy basic cadets from the Class of 2026 took on obstacle and assault courses at Jacks Valley in Colorado Springs, Colo., earlier this week.  

The events were part of Basic Cadet Training, a six-week indoctrination program to guide participants on their transformation from civilians to military academy cadets prepared to enter a four-year officer commissioning program.

They call it “basic” … but completing it is anything but easy.

Cadets shown in silhouette walk with weapons.
U.S. Air Force Academy basic cadets from the Class of 2026 complete the academy’s assault course at Jacks Valley in Colorado Springs, Colo., July 12, 2022.

U.S. Air Force Academy basic cadets from the Class of 2026 complete the academy’s assault course at Jacks Valley in Colorado Springs, Colo., July 12, 2022.

A cadet climbs over a wooden wall.
A U.S. Air Force Academy basic cadet from the Class of 2026 completes the obstacle course at the academy’s Jacks Valley in Colorado Springs.

A U.S. Air Force Academy basic cadet from the Class of 2026 completes the obstacle course at the academy’s Jacks Valley in Colorado Springs.

Three instructors yell at a cadet on the ground.
U.S. Air Force Academy basic cadets from the Class of 2026 complete the academy’s assault course at Jacks Valley in Colorado Springs

U.S. Air Force Academy basic cadets from the Class of 2026 complete the academy’s assault course at Jacks Valley in Colorado Springs.

A cadet strikes a bag with a weapon.
A U.S. Air Force Academy basic cadet from the Class of 2026 completes the academy’s assault course at Jacks Valley in Colorado Springs

A U.S. Air Force Academy basic cadet from the Class of 2026 completes the academy’s assault course at Jacks Valley in Colorado Springs.

Cadets crawl on sand under barbed wire.
U.S. Air Force Academy basic cadets from the Class of 2026 complete the academy’s assault course at Jacks Valley in Colorado Springs

U.S. Air Force Academy basic cadets from the Class of 2026 complete the academy’s assault course at Jacks Valley in Colorado Springs.

An airman smiles while surrounded by reddish smoke.
Air Force military training instructor Master Sgt. Michael Walsh walks through smoke at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Basic Cadet Training assault course at Jacks Valley in Colorado Springs, Colo., July 12, 2022.

Air Force military training instructor Master Sgt. Michael Walsh walks through smoke at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Basic Cadet Training assault course at Jacks Valley in Colorado Springs, Colo., July 12, 2022.

Water pours down on a grimacing cadet.
U.S. Air Force Academy basic cadets from the Class of 2026 complete the academy’s assault course at Jacks Valley in Colorado Springs.
%d bloggers like this: