Basic military training is anything but easy at the U.S. Air Force Academy

U.S. Air Force Academy basic cadets from the Class of 2026 took on obstacle and assault courses at Jacks Valley in Colorado Springs, Colo., earlier this week.

The events were part of Basic Cadet Training, a six-week indoctrination program to guide participants on their transformation from civilians to military academy cadets prepared to enter a four-year officer commissioning program.

They call it “basic” … but completing it is anything but easy.

U.S. Air Force Academy basic cadets from the Class of 2026 complete the academy’s assault course at Jacks Valley in Colorado Springs, Colo., July 12, 2022.

A U.S. Air Force Academy basic cadet from the Class of 2026 completes the obstacle course at the academy’s Jacks Valley in Colorado Springs.

Air Force military training instructor Master Sgt. Michael Walsh walks through smoke at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Basic Cadet Training assault course at Jacks Valley in Colorado Springs, Colo., July 12, 2022.

