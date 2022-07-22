NJ responds to corrections officer’s tragic loss of wife and daughter

The New Jersey Superior Officers Law Enforcement Association has raised at least $95,143 after setting a goal of $30,000 on a Go Fund Me page for Lieutenant Craig James, a state corrections officer whose wife and daughter were recently killed in a car accident.

Craig James, of Waretown, lost his wife, Denise, and three-year-old daughter, Lilyanne, in a three-vehicle collision that took place on a rural road in Freehold Township on July 14, 2022.

Denise was born in Neptune and lived in Brick before moving to Waretown in 2004.

She was a charge nurse for Rose Garden Nursing Home in Toms River and a communicant of St. Pius X Church, in Waretown.

Her daughter Lilyanne succumbed to her injuries on July 17, 2022.

Three-year-old Lilyanne James, seen here with her brothers, ages 9 and 13, who were hospitalized after the crash, but are now home

Lt. Craig James, is a corrections officer at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center, a facility for sex offenders located in the Avenel section of Woodbridge.

The superior officers union said the deceased 3-year-old, known as Lily, was taken off life support and will be an organ donor.

The GoFundMe proceeds will defray the cost of the family’s two funerals and enable the 45-year-old corrections officer to take a leave of absence from work until he is eligible to retire from the $109,000 job he has held since May 1996.

Surviving is her husband Craig James; her children Nicholas and Robert; her parents Dennis and Jean Mousaw; her Aunt Jane, her mother-in-law and father-in-law Robert and Ann Marie James, her sister-in-law Darlene Kuzloski and her husband Marty and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be today, Friday, July 22, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road, in Brick.

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday 9:30 a.m. at Church of the Visitation in Brick, where mourners are asked to meet on Saturday morning. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Toms River.

