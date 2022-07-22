Should Joe Biden be re-elected? 

A new online poll is asking Democrats if President Joe Biden should be re-elected, and the sponsors say that they may help find a challenger if enough responses show that one would have a good chance.

The poll, sponsored by the progressive reform group Democrats for Change, is fielding answers every day so the response have not yet been released but other public opinion surveys show that Biden may not stay in his job long.

Las Vegas oddsmakers are giving Biden around a one-in-six chance of being re-elected in 2024.

That seems staggeringly low for a sitting president. As a comparison, Trump’s odds never went below 30% during his turbulent term of office.

A Quinnipiac University poll shows Biden’s job approval rating has plummeted, hitting a new record low of 31% — with a majority of Democratic voters admitting that they would like him booted from the 2024 ticket.

Fifty-four percent of Democrats said Biden should not mount a re-election run, compared to 40% who said the failing leader should, according to the poll.

Overall, a telling 71% of Americans oppose the 79-year-old commander-in-chief running for a second term in 2024, when he would be 82 years old.

Here’s what happened to the 44 presidents that have held the office before Biden:

Five died in office in their first term

Seven didn’t run for a second term

Five ran for the nomination of their party but failed

Eleven won their party’s nomination but lost the general election

Sixteen were successfully re-elected to a second term

