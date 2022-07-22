White House reveals that President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid

The White House said President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid, raising concerns about the 79-year-old leader’s health and drawing attention to the pandemic’s lingering impact on his presidency.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden, “is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid.”

The letter from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, D.O., FAAFP, the retired U.S. Army colonel serving as the physician to the president, was released and can be viewed here.

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence,” Jean-Pierre said.

“Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work,” Jean-Pierre said. “Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.”

The White House said all close contacts of the President, including any members of Congress or the press who interacted with him, will be informed by the White House Medical Unit.

Biden’s last previous test for COVID was Tuesday, when he had a negative test result.

