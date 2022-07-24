Conservatives say ‘Trump Lost and Biden Won’ 2020 presidential election

Eight prominent conservatives released a 72-page report refuting claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election in dozens of unsuccessful court cases brought forth by former President Trump and his allies.

As part of his post-election attempts to retain the presidency, Donald Trump and his supporters filed 64 lawsuits containing 187 counts in the six key battleground states, in addition to using a variety of recount procedures and other methods to contest the results that were available to them under state law.

The group—which includes former federal judges, GOP senators and Republican-appointed officials—said they reviewed all 64 court cases Trump and his allies initiated challenging the election outcome, saying they had reached an “unequivocal” conclusion that the claims were unsupported by evidence.

The report was signed by former Sen. John Danforth (R-Mo.); longtime Republican lawyer Benjamin Ginsberg; former federal Judge Thomas Griffith; David Hoppe, chief of staff to former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.); former federal judge J. Michael Luttig; former federal judge Michael McConnell; Theodore Olson, solicitor general under former President George W. Bush; and former Sen. Gordon Smith (R-Ore.).

“We conclude that Donald Trump and his supporters had their day in court and failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case,” they wrote.

The eight conservatives repeatedly condemned the election fraud claims but said they have not changed their allegiance to the Democratic Party and have no “ill will” toward Trump nor his supporters.

“We urge our fellow conservatives to cease obsessing over the results of the 2020 election, and to focus instead on presenting candidates and ideas that offer a positive vision for overcoming our current difficulties and bringing greater peace, prosperity, and liberty to our nation,” the group wrote.

“In fact, there was no fraud that changed the outcome in even a single precinct,” the report continued. “It is wrong, and bad for our country, for people to propagate baseless claims that President Biden’s election was not legitimate.”

The group’s report includes an analysis of the claims in each court case challenging the election results in six swing states President Biden narrowly won in 2020: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...