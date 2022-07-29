Calls for resignation of Hudson County politician involved in hit-and-run

The former chair of the Hudson County Democratic Organization, Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise admitted that she struck a bicyclist and left the scene of the accident on Tuesday morning but outrage is rising as the community gets to see video showing the remorseless politician plowing down her victim without even slowing down or tapping the brakes.

A bicyclist flies through the air immediately after his bike was struck by a car operated by Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise, a former Democratic Party political boss who is the daughter of Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise.

DeGise was issued summonses for the hit-and-run following news reports about the incident but a clamor is rising for her resignation or removal from the governing body.

“In the video, Councilwoman DeGise demonstrated poor judgment, a disregard for the law, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and a lack of concern for the harm she may have caused. As a councilperson, she wields the power to create laws that all citizens must follow,” said Safe Streets JC and Bike JC in a joint statement condemning DeGise’s “criminal behavior” and calling on her to resign.

The grassroots advocacy groups said, “Given this criminal behavior and blatant disregard for the health and well-being of her constituents as well as the damage to the credibility of her office, we believe Councilwoman DeGise has demonstrated herself unfit for the office she serves. We urge her to resign immediately.”

DeGise, who was elected to the council in November, was driving to County Prep High School yesterday morning when she hit a bicyclist, according to sources cited by John Heinis in a Hudson County View report.

“I acknowledge this unfortunate event [on Tuesday] and I’m thankful that no one was seriously hurt,” she told Hudson County View in a statement. “While the traffic summons that was issued is dealt with in court, I will not be able to make any additional comment at this time.”

.@JerseyCity has released the footage of the Councilwoman @Amy_DeGise hit-and-run incident from one week ago.



I've uploaded the full video (two angles) to YouTube and will link to that in the next tweet.



FULL STORY: https://t.co/Erdkjj7q1u pic.twitter.com/51BYCHbMHR — John Heinis (@HeinisHardNews) July 26, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...