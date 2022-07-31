89+ million people have been forcibly displaced by war, torture, or worse

In the past decade, the global refugee population has more than doubled, reaching more than 26 million refugees, although a total of 89.3 million people have been forcibly displaced either within a country or expelled from their homeland.

An estimated 36.5 million (41%) of the 89.3 million forcibly displaced people are children below 18 years of age.

Since February, at least 12 million people have fled their homes in resonse to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says UNHCR, the United Nations (UN) Refugee Agency.

While each host country has an obligation to ensure humane treatment for migrants political exploitation of immigration looms as a contentious issue in the United States, which has stopped doing its part to ensure the safety of endangered people around the world.

It is a common misconception that the United States is being overrun with refugees but although the world’s richest country has plenty of open space and the means to accommodate newcomers, in most cases, the people who have been forced to leave their country are not able of making it to Europe or North America.

Over 3.65 million refugees are currently being hosted in Turkey, including 3.64 million Syrians and others from Iraq and Afghanistan. Pakistan’s refugee population of 1,438,955 is almost entirely from Afghanistan.

Iran is host to 800,000 refugees, 780,000 of which come from Afghanistan. Right now, 865,300 Syrian refugees are hosted in Lebanon, where an additional 4,000 are from Iraq.

Nearly all of the 866,000 refugees currently living in Bangladesh are stateless Rohingya, who began seeking asylum en masse in 2017 after violence broke out in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

Colombia is hosting about 1.8 million Venezuelans and Germany 1.3 million

Uganda is providing safe and dignified shelter for 3.79 million people, including refugees from South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Somalia, and Rwandanda. refugees.

